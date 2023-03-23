Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Has $2.06 Million Stock Holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 21.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 25,096 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,368 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $2,055,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RTX. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $800,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $213,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 19,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,004,000 after buying an additional 1,477 shares in the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 6,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares during the period. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 41,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,156,000 after acquiring an additional 2,138 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Raytheon Technologies

In other Raytheon Technologies news, VP Amy L. Johnson sold 3,622 shares of Raytheon Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.55, for a total transaction of $356,948.10. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,061 shares in the company, valued at $400,211.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Raytheon Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:RTX opened at $96.70 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $80.27 and a 1-year high of $108.84. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $98.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.73.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.03. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.73% and a net margin of 7.75%. The business had revenue of $18.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.16 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

Raytheon Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Monday, December 12th that allows the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 4.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Raytheon Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.86%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on RTX shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $119.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $115.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $107.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $104.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Raytheon Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.17.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems (Collins), Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space (RIS), and Raytheon Missiles and Defense (RMD).

