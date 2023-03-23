Gallacher Capital Management LLC Takes $273,000 Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Gallacher Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 4,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IEFA. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 487.0% during the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Country Trust Bank boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1,226.9% during the 3rd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 690 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

IEFA opened at $64.56 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $92.97 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $65.89 and a 200-day moving average of $61.20. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $56.55 and a 52-week high of $70.84.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

