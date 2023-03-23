Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Grows Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) by 197.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,203 shares during the quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 66.6% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Orion Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 125.0% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Lam Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. 72.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Down 3.3 %

Wells Fargo & Company stock opened at $37.20 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $140.51 billion, a PE ratio of 11.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. Wells Fargo & Company has a one year low of $36.54 and a one year high of $53.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $44.73 and a 200 day moving average of $44.10.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $19.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.04 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 15.91%. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.22%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Cfra raised Wells Fargo & Company to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.09.

Insider Activity at Wells Fargo & Company

In other Wells Fargo & Company news, EVP Kleber Santos sold 34,698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.27, for a total value of $1,605,476.46. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,590 shares in the company, valued at $906,429.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage products and services, and consumer and commercial finance. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth & Investment Management.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.