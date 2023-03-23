Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Purchases 610 Shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,359 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $184,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in iShares Silver Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $226,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 41,181 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $907,000 after buying an additional 3,958 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 177,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,108,000 after buying an additional 5,297 shares in the last quarter. Hillcrest Wealth Advisors NY LLC grew its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hillcrest Wealth Advisors NY LLC now owns 39,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $690,000 after buying an additional 6,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 35,931 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $629,000 after buying an additional 5,240 shares in the last quarter.

SLV stock opened at $21.10 on Thursday. iShares Silver Trust has a one year low of $16.19 and a one year high of $24.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.74.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

