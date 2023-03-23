Bangor Savings Bank Cuts Stock Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Bangor Savings Bank lessened its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating) by 46.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 407 shares of the company’s stock after selling 355 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $31,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $49,000.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Price Performance
NYSEARCA BIV opened at $76.53 on Thursday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.40 and a fifty-two week high of $82.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $75.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.87.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Profile
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).
