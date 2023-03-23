Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. Invests $309,000 in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 2,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the second quarter worth $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 103.4% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 5,145.0% during the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 13,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 12,914 shares during the period. Missouri Trust & Investment Co increased its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 72.7% during the third quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. 74.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Kimberly-Clark Price Performance
Shares of NYSE KMB opened at $127.41 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.83, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $42.99 billion, a PE ratio of 22.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.39. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $128.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $127.58. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a fifty-two week low of $108.74 and a fifty-two week high of $144.53.
Kimberly-Clark Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This is an increase from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.52%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays cut their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $146.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Kimberly-Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $122.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $137.00 to $139.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Citigroup began coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.09.
Kimberly-Clark Profile
Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.
