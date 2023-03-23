9,073 Shares in HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) Acquired by Gallacher Capital Management LLC

Gallacher Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 9,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSBC. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in HSBC by 62.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,738,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $127,944,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443,765 shares during the period. Castle Hook Partners LP purchased a new stake in HSBC in the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,465,000. Meritage Portfolio Management purchased a new stake in HSBC in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,797,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in HSBC by 118.8% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 469,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,238,000 after buying an additional 254,841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in HSBC by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,103,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $263,408,000 after buying an additional 233,686 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Get HSBC alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on HSBC. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on shares of HSBC from GBX 625 ($7.68) to GBX 780 ($9.58) in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of HSBC from GBX 570 ($7.00) to GBX 650 ($7.98) in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of HSBC from GBX 750 ($9.21) to GBX 775 ($9.52) in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $678.22.

HSBC Stock Performance

HSBC Increases Dividend

Shares of HSBC opened at $34.30 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $135.41 billion, a PE ratio of 9.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 0.60. HSBC Holdings plc has a one year low of $24.77 and a one year high of $39.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $36.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.67.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd will be issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. This is an increase from HSBC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. HSBC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.21%.

HSBC Company Profile

(Get Rating)

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for HSBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HSBC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.