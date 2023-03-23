Gallacher Capital Management LLC Invests $289,000 in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Gallacher Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYBGet Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 3,478 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,249 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the fourth quarter worth $330,000. Norwood Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 31.8% in the fourth quarter. Norwood Financial Corp now owns 2,365 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 8,272 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $687,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 13,842 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,171 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

LyondellBasell Industries Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of LYB stock opened at $86.77 on Thursday. LyondellBasell Industries has a 1 year low of $71.46 and a 1 year high of $117.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.06. The company has a market cap of $28.29 billion, a PE ratio of 7.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.21.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYBGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.20. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 32.96% and a net margin of 7.71%. The business had revenue of $10.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.63 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current year.

LyondellBasell Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th were issued a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.49%. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is 40.34%.

Insider Transactions at LyondellBasell Industries

In other news, EVP Jeffrey A. Kaplan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.99, for a total value of $989,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,600 shares in the company, valued at $4,711,924. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $99.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised LyondellBasell Industries from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $109.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 6th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $81.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Barclays boosted their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, LyondellBasell Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.95.

LyondellBasell Industries Profile

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

