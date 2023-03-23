Gallacher Capital Management LLC Invests $289,000 in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Gallacher Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 3,478 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,249 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the fourth quarter worth $330,000. Norwood Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 31.8% in the fourth quarter. Norwood Financial Corp now owns 2,365 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 8,272 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $687,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 13,842 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,171 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

LyondellBasell Industries Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of LYB stock opened at $86.77 on Thursday. LyondellBasell Industries has a 1 year low of $71.46 and a 1 year high of $117.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.06. The company has a market cap of $28.29 billion, a PE ratio of 7.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.21.

LyondellBasell Industries Announces Dividend

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.20. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 32.96% and a net margin of 7.71%. The business had revenue of $10.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.63 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th were issued a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.49%. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is 40.34%.

Insider Transactions at LyondellBasell Industries

In other news, EVP Jeffrey A. Kaplan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.99, for a total value of $989,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,600 shares in the company, valued at $4,711,924. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $99.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised LyondellBasell Industries from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $109.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 6th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $81.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Barclays boosted their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, LyondellBasell Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.95.

LyondellBasell Industries Profile

(Get Rating)

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.