AdvisorNet Financial Inc Has $1.62 Million Stock Position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 36.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,327 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,534 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $1,621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 58,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,158,000 after buying an additional 13,179 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 94,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,473,000 after buying an additional 3,408 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 655.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 2,065 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,757,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period.

Get Schwab International Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab International Equity ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of SCHF stock opened at $33.64 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.28. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $27.40 and a 12 month high of $37.52. The company has a market capitalization of $29.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87.

Schwab International Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.