Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. Purchases New Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 1,303 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $190,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in NVIDIA by 1.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 203,747,246 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $24,732,878,000 after purchasing an additional 2,326,387 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in NVIDIA by 0.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 98,751,264 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $11,987,416,000 after purchasing an additional 908,481 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in NVIDIA by 7.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 56,929,819 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $8,629,991,000 after purchasing an additional 3,813,087 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 4.4% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 18,243,948 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,765,602,000 after buying an additional 764,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 3.3% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 14,612,261 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,215,073,000 after buying an additional 467,060 shares in the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVDA stock opened at $264.68 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $653.76 billion, a PE ratio of 152.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.76. The company’s 50-day moving average is $217.05 and its 200-day moving average is $169.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 2.73. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $108.13 and a 1 year high of $289.46.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.02 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 16.19% and a return on equity of 26.61%. The business’s revenue was down 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.06%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.20%.

In related news, CFO Colette Kress sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.29, for a total value of $1,375,740.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 561,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $128,723,635.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Colette Kress sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.29, for a total value of $1,375,740.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 561,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $128,723,635.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 120,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.84, for a total transaction of $19,060,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,325,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $210,604,049.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 232,773 shares of company stock worth $41,275,700 in the last quarter. Insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on NVDA shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $265.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Westpark Capital started coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $216.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.05.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

