Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Raises Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,187 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PSX. Bornite Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the first quarter worth $8,639,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in Phillips 66 by 316.2% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 6,597 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $570,000 after acquiring an additional 5,012 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in Phillips 66 by 5.1% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 16,257 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in Phillips 66 by 61.9% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 7,236 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $625,000 after acquiring an additional 2,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in Phillips 66 by 103.8% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 53,538 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,625,000 after acquiring an additional 27,267 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Gregory Hayes acquired 10,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $97.75 per share, for a total transaction of $1,001,937.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 14,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,397,727.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Phillips 66 Stock Down 0.9 %

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Phillips 66 from $155.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Raymond James increased their target price on Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Phillips 66 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Phillips 66 from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Phillips 66 in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $139.00 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.27.

NYSE PSX opened at $94.69 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.93 billion, a PE ratio of 4.13, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.37. Phillips 66 has a 1 year low of $74.02 and a 1 year high of $113.53. The business’s 50-day moving average is $102.15 and its 200 day moving average is $99.60.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $4.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.35 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $40.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.30 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 31.20% and a net margin of 6.27%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.94 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 15.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Phillips 66 Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were issued a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. This is a positive change from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.44%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.30%.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

