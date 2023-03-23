Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Grows Position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 21.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,734 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,347 shares during the quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 52.5% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 915 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bray Capital Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 85.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Williams Companies Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of WMB opened at $28.64 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.86. The stock has a market cap of $34.91 billion, a PE ratio of 17.05, a P/E/G ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.17. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.06 and a 12 month high of $37.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Williams Companies Increases Dividend

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 16.02% and a net margin of 18.69%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.4475 per share. This is a positive change from Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 10th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.55%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Williams Companies

In related news, Director William H. Spence acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.61 per share, for a total transaction of $148,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 48,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,436,706.81. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Williams Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $37.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, February 27th. US Capital Advisors raised Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on Williams Companies in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Williams Companies from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Argus cut Williams Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.90.

Williams Companies Profile

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment consists of interstate natural gas pipelines, the Transco and Northwest Pipelines, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

