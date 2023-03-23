Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Boosts Stock Position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 436.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,123 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,354 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $253,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in D. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Dominion Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $303,000. Mirova purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $89,000. Thomasville National Bank grew its holdings in Dominion Energy by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 187,599 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,964,000 after buying an additional 3,732 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 233,127 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,295,000 after purchasing an additional 26,123 shares during the period. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 5,559 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho lowered their price target on Dominion Energy from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 27th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Dominion Energy from $67.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Dominion Energy from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Dominion Energy from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Dominion Energy from $66.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dominion Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.08.

Dominion Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE D opened at $53.21 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.73. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.92 and a fifty-two week high of $88.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.44 billion, a PE ratio of 48.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.45. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.58.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 13.35% and a net margin of 5.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.6675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.02%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 244.95%.

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the production and distribution of energy. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on corporate, service company, non-controlling interest in Dominion privatization, and non-regulated retail energy marketing operations.

