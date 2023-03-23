Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,257 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 64 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Honeywell International by 0.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 60,387,360 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $10,082,878,000 after purchasing an additional 156,753 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Honeywell International by 30.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,324,034 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,620,610,000 after purchasing an additional 2,165,050 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Honeywell International by 2.9% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,422,464 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,239,327,000 after purchasing an additional 211,341 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Honeywell International by 3.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,376,260 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $656,953,000 after purchasing an additional 110,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Honeywell International by 2.0% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,348,950 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $392,204,000 after purchasing an additional 45,261 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on HON shares. UBS Group cut their price objective on Honeywell International from $193.00 to $185.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Honeywell International from $199.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Honeywell International from $242.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Barclays upped their price target on Honeywell International from $212.00 to $229.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Honeywell International from $248.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $214.88.

Honeywell International Price Performance

HON opened at $187.16 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $199.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $199.29. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $166.63 and a 12-month high of $220.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.74, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.10.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.01. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 32.89% and a net margin of 14.00%. The firm had revenue of $9.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.09 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th were issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.67%.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes, specialty chemicals, electronic and advanced materials, process technology for refining and petrochemicals, and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business, and transportation.

