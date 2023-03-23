Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,111 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $511,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IJH. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 23,653.4% in the 3rd quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,573,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,000 after purchasing an additional 3,558,891 shares in the last quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $217,139,000. Cowa LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 4,837.6% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 993,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,817,000 after acquiring an additional 973,182 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,107,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,777,579,000 after acquiring an additional 424,504 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,658,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,369,000 after acquiring an additional 325,461 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 2.5 %

NYSEARCA IJH opened at $239.33 on Thursday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $217.39 and a 52 week high of $277.04. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $257.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $246.68. The firm has a market cap of $63.14 billion, a PE ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.12.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

