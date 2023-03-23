Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Has $806,000 Stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 40.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,021 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 876 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $806,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ACN. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Accenture by 33.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,858,899 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,459,673,000 after buying an additional 2,228,802 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Accenture by 502.3% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,191,413 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $563,851,000 after purchasing an additional 1,827,551 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Accenture by 41.6% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,457,405 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,404,190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,603,071 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture in the second quarter valued at approximately $373,981,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture in the third quarter valued at approximately $318,306,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ACN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Accenture from $306.00 to $327.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Accenture in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Accenture from $340.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Accenture from $290.00 to $279.00 in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Accenture in a research note on Monday, January 30th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $289.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $316.50.

In other Accenture news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,250 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Friday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.08, for a total value of $1,449,420.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,509,299.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, COO Manish Sharma sold 3,448 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.32, for a total transaction of $966,543.36. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,752,840.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.08, for a total transaction of $1,449,420.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 34,444 shares in the company, valued at $9,509,299.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 36,475 shares of company stock worth $10,225,149. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ACN opened at $253.27 on Thursday. Accenture plc has a 12 month low of $242.80 and a 12 month high of $345.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $272.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $274.36. The firm has a market cap of $159.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.00, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.25.

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

