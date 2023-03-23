Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Has $3.37 Million Position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) by 79.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,656 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 196,632 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $3,369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,529 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $756,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,098 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 7,872 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 83.3% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Transcend Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,215 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on FIS. TheStreet downgraded Fidelity National Information Services from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Citigroup downgraded Fidelity National Information Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $93.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $86.00 to $83.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Fidelity National Information Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fidelity National Information Services presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.91.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Performance

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, Director Jeffrey E. Stiefler bought 2,243 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $66.88 per share, for a total transaction of $150,011.84. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $223,579.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, CFO Erik D. Hoag sold 5,658 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.88, for a total transaction of $361,433.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,368 shares in the company, valued at $1,045,587.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Jeffrey E. Stiefler acquired 2,243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $66.88 per share, with a total value of $150,011.84. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $223,579.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of FIS stock opened at $51.27 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $66.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.14. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.14 and a 12 month high of $106.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.82, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The information technology services provider reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 9.71% and a negative net margin of 115.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.92 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.88 EPS for the current year.

Fidelity National Information Services Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This is a positive change from Fidelity National Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is currently -7.37%.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for financial institutions and businesses. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Merchant, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other. The Banking segment focuses on serving financial institutions with core processing software, transaction processing software, and complementary applications and services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.