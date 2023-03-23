First Heartland Consultants Inc. Acquires Shares of 4,553 Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. acquired a new stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 4,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $413,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Novartis in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Novartis by 2,018.8% during the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its holdings in shares of Novartis by 146.7% during the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novartis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Novartis by 42.7% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVS stock opened at $81.96 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Novartis AG has a 52 week low of $74.09 and a 52 week high of $94.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $181.34 billion, a PE ratio of 25.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $86.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.81.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were given a $3.4694 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This is a boost from Novartis’s previous annual dividend of $1.18. Novartis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.61%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NVS. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Novartis in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Novartis from CHF 82 to CHF 84 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Citigroup cut shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Novartis from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Novartis currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.63.

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

