Merit Financial Group LLC Raises Stock Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 23.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,874 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,292 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter valued at about $24,420,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 69.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 532 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter valued at about $256,000. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 36,898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,666,000 after acquiring an additional 9,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alethea Capital Management LLC grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Alethea Capital Management LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 37.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSEARCA GLD opened at $183.44 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $175.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $166.08. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1-year low of $150.57 and a 1-year high of $186.10.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

