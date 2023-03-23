First Heartland Consultants Inc. Takes Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 4,270 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $514,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth $708,348,000. DNB Asset Management AS bought a new position in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth $401,963,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Meta Platforms by 310.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,001,000 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $667,302,000 after acquiring an additional 2,270,300 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in Meta Platforms during the first quarter worth $402,287,000. Finally, WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST bought a new position in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth $156,442,000. 60.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on META. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $228.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Meta Platforms from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded shares of Meta Platforms from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $104.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Edward Jones upgraded shares of Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirty-eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Meta Platforms currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $211.19.

Meta Platforms Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:META opened at $199.81 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $518.04 billion, a PE ratio of 23.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.18. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.09 and a twelve month high of $236.86. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $170.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $140.99.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.88. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 19.90% and a return on equity of 21.23%. The firm had revenue of $32.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.67 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 10.41 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.40, for a total value of $43,570.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,477 shares in the company, valued at $3,245,769.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Javier Olivan sold 13,341 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.23, for a total value of $2,271,038.43. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 67,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,424,305.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.40, for a total transaction of $43,570.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,477 shares in the company, valued at $3,245,769.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 68,393 shares of company stock worth $12,324,981. 14.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Meta Platforms Profile

(Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

