Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Shares Bought by Merit Financial Group LLC

Merit Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $1,158,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Segment Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $881,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,457 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,479,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA lifted its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA now owns 1,460 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Public Storage by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,702 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,317,000 after buying an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. 77.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Public Storage Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of NYSE:PSA opened at $284.97 on Thursday. Public Storage has a 52 week low of $270.13 and a 52 week high of $421.76. The company’s 50 day moving average is $296.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $295.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $50.09 billion, a PE ratio of 12.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.44.

Public Storage Increases Dividend

Public Storage ( NYSE:PSA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.99 by ($1.93). Public Storage had a net margin of 101.60% and a return on equity of 72.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Public Storage will post 16.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a $3.00 dividend. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.21%. This is an increase from Public Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.09%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on PSA. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Public Storage in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of Public Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $368.91.

Public Storage Profile

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, and Other Items. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

