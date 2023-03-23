Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Purchased by Ronald Blue Trust Inc.

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 23.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 25,086 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,789 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $2,427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Insight Inv LLC bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 28.7% during the third quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 560 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. 72.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on ABT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Raymond James upped their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $109.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Abbott Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.67.

Insider Activity

Abbott Laboratories Stock Down 1.5 %

In related news, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 1,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.70, for a total value of $103,922.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,256,842.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 1,032 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.70, for a total value of $103,922.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,256,842.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Julie L. Tyler sold 260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.24, for a total value of $26,842.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,222,103.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,971 shares of company stock worth $199,140. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

ABT stock opened at $96.86 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $105.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $168.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.68. Abbott Laboratories has a 52 week low of $93.25 and a 52 week high of $124.36.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.13. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 26.09% and a net margin of 15.88%. The firm had revenue of $10.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.69 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Abbott Laboratories Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 52.17%.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following business segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

Recommended Stories

