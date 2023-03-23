LVZ Inc. Takes $219,000 Position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL)

LVZ Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 5,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index in the first quarter worth $209,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 33.3% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 33,967 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,272,000 after buying an additional 8,486 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 631.8% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 67,319 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,520,000 after acquiring an additional 58,120 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 7.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 116,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,370,000 after acquiring an additional 7,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the 1st quarter worth $968,000.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Stock Down 2.4 %

FDL stock opened at $34.17 on Thursday. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index has a 1 year low of $32.10 and a 1 year high of $39.24. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.20.

About First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

