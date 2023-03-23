Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Purchases 1,894 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 16.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,157 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,894 shares during the quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $2,362,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the third quarter worth about $468,973,000. Continental Investors Services Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6,569.1% in the 3rd quarter. Continental Investors Services Inc. now owns 1,441,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420,235 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 20,184.0% in the third quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,219,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213,665 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 8.8% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,755,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,648,253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197,851 shares during the period. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 16.4% in the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 5,384,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $966,350,000 after purchasing an additional 760,532 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI opened at $196.13 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $268.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $174.84 and a 52 week high of $233.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $201.39 and its 200 day moving average is $195.84.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

