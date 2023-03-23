LVZ Inc. Acquires New Position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL)

LVZ Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index in the third quarter worth $52,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 52.1% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,871 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the second quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 20.7% in the second quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,638 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA FDL opened at $34.17 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.20. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index has a 52 week low of $32.10 and a 52 week high of $39.24.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Profile

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

