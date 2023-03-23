Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Raises Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 13.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 63,057 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,388 shares during the quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,759,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Pfizer by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 493,584,761 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $21,599,270,000 after acquiring an additional 5,139,634 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Pfizer by 0.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 66,978,348 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,511,675,000 after purchasing an additional 467,468 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Pfizer by 13.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 59,828,849 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,097,341,000 after purchasing an additional 6,972,650 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Pfizer by 0.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 56,659,179 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,479,407,000 after purchasing an additional 317,858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 3.2% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 42,791,672 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,243,574,000 after buying an additional 1,336,403 shares during the last quarter. 67.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Pfizer Stock Down 1.6 %

Pfizer stock opened at $40.01 on Thursday. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.23 and a 52 week high of $56.32. The firm has a market cap of $225.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.11. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.27% and a return on equity of 42.03%. The company had revenue of $24.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on PFE shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Berenberg Bank set a $40.00 price target on Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Pfizer from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Pfizer from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Pfizer from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Pfizer currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.38.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc purchased 1,811,594 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.76 per share, with a total value of $4,999,999.44. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 5,952,263 shares in the company, valued at $16,428,245.88. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

About Pfizer

(Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.