LVZ Inc. Makes New Investment in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

LVZ Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 1,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Financial Advisory Group boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.3% during the third quarter. Financial Advisory Group now owns 2,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 6,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 3,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Family Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 2,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

VTI stock opened at $196.13 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $268.70 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $174.84 and a 12 month high of $233.36. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $201.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $195.84.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

