Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Sold by Bangor Savings Bank

Bangor Savings Bank reduced its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 15.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,297 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 9,112 shares during the quarter. Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Front Street Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Front Street Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,168 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Lindenwold Advisors raised its position in Pfizer by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lindenwold Advisors now owns 21,151 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $926,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in Pfizer by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 13,618 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $714,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Signet Financial Management LLC raised its position in Pfizer by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 34,338 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,503,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. raised its position in Pfizer by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 33,978 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,487,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. 67.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:PFE opened at $40.01 on Thursday. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $39.23 and a one year high of $56.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $225.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.30, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.64.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.11. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.27% and a return on equity of 42.03%. The firm had revenue of $24.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Pfizer from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Pfizer from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Pfizer from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.38.

In other news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc acquired 1,811,594 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.76 per share, with a total value of $4,999,999.44. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 5,952,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,428,245.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

