LVZ Inc. Sells 90 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

LVZ Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,915 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 90 shares during the period. LVZ Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc increased its holdings in Tesla by 101.5% in the 4th quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc now owns 230,673 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $28,428,000 after acquiring an additional 116,193 shares in the last quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Tesla by 422.7% in the 4th quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,333 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $903,000 after acquiring an additional 5,930 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 27,852 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,431,000 after acquiring an additional 2,299 shares in the last quarter. PPS&V Asset Management Consultants Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter worth about $378,000. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter worth about $184,000. 43.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Tesla alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TSLA shares. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Tesla from $340.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Cowen lifted their target price on Tesla from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Berenberg Bank downgraded Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Tesla from $250.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, KGI Securities cut Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $196.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $221.39.

Tesla Stock Down 3.3 %

Shares of Tesla stock opened at $191.15 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.81 and a 1 year high of $384.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $179.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $195.32. The stock has a market cap of $604.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.76, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 2.06.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $24.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.26 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 31.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tesla

In other Tesla news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,752 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.31, for a total transaction of $410,131.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 200,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,906,926.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.50, for a total value of $1,233,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,550,432.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,752 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.31, for a total transaction of $410,131.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 200,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,906,926.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 53,221 shares of company stock valued at $8,988,542. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Tesla

(Get Rating)

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment includes the design, development, manufacture, sale, and lease of electric vehicles as well as sales of automotive regulatory credits.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.