Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Purchases 114 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,992 shares of the network technology company’s stock after buying an additional 114 shares during the quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $278,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 61.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 55 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 0.8% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,961 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,843,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 6.5% in the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 408 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 6.5% in the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 425 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 6.4% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 452 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PANW opened at $190.89 on Thursday. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $132.22 and a 12-month high of $213.63. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $170.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $163.14. The company has a market capitalization of $57.77 billion, a PE ratio of 2,603.16, a P/E/G ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 1.16.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Activity

Several research firms have recently commented on PANW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $208.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective (up previously from $220.00) on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Citigroup raised their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded Palo Alto Networks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $234.77.

In related news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 26,625 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.46, for a total transaction of $3,686,497.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,882,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $260,706,057.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 20,849 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.06, for a total value of $4,004,258.94. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,237,419 shares in the company, valued at $237,658,693.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 157,644 shares of company stock worth $27,482,009. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Palo Alto Networks

(Get Rating)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, Israel, and Other Countries. The company was founded by Nir Zuk in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

Featured Articles

