LVZ Inc. Purchases 683 Shares of Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC)

LVZ Inc. boosted its position in shares of Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,338 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 683 shares during the quarter. LVZ Inc.’s holdings in Global Industrial were worth $267,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GIC. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Global Industrial by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 31,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in Global Industrial by 81.6% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 3,257 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Global Industrial by 87.4% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,572,000 after purchasing an additional 22,754 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Global Industrial by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 108,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,513,000 after purchasing an additional 4,340 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Global Industrial by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 179,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,772,000 after purchasing an additional 32,029 shares during the period. 31.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Global Industrial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th.

Global Industrial Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of Global Industrial stock opened at $25.56 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.44. The company has a market cap of $970.51 million, a P/E ratio of 12.35 and a beta of 0.72. Global Industrial has a 12-month low of $22.26 and a 12-month high of $37.32.

Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $260.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.00 million. Global Industrial had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 40.52%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. Analysts predict that Global Industrial will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Global Industrial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 3rd. This is an increase from Global Industrial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. Global Industrial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.65%.

Global Industrial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Global Industrial Co engages in direct marketing of brand name and private label industrial and business equipment and supplies. It sells an array of industrial and general business hard goods and supplies and to a lesser extent products that would fall into the generally recognizable category of maintenance, repair and operational (“MRO“) products.

See Also

