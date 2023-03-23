TC Energy Co. (TSE:TRP) Director Acquires C$29,584.50 in Stock

TC Energy Co. (TSE:TRP – Get Rating) (NYSE:TRP) Director Hejdi A. Carlsen bought 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$53.79 per share, for a total transaction of C$29,584.50.

TSE TRP opened at C$51.98 on Thursday. TC Energy Co. has a 52 week low of C$50.70 and a 52 week high of C$74.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 172.38. The stock has a market cap of C$53.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$55.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$57.82.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This is a boost from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.16%. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 581.25%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$73.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$67.00 to C$66.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. CIBC upgraded shares of TC Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from C$63.00 to C$62.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$55.00 to C$51.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of TC Energy to a “sell” rating and set a C$58.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TC Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$62.38.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Storage. The company builds and operates 93,300 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

