Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Buys 159 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,587 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Consolidated Planning Corp raised its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp now owns 3,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 18,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,334,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 23,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,878,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtue Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC now owns 4,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHD stock opened at $70.34 on Thursday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $65.96 and a 1-year high of $81.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $75.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.19. The company has a market cap of $42.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.90.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

