Keel Point LLC Sells 109 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Keel Point LLC reduced its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,462 shares of the company’s stock after selling 109 shares during the quarter. Keel Point LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $946,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $83,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $395.49 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $295.41 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $402.81 and its 200 day moving average is $392.06. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $349.53 and a 1 year high of $464.05.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

