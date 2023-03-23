Keel Point LLC Has $926,000 Holdings in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ)

Keel Point LLC cut its stake in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ – Get Rating) by 33.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,578 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 21,641 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN were worth $926,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 0.5% during the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 95,642 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,919,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 3.2% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,041 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 51.6% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,734 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 4.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 14,668 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truepoint Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 1.7% during the third quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 39,574 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $794,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the period.
JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN Trading Down 1.9 %
Shares of NYSEARCA AMJ opened at $21.31 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.14. JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN has a 1-year low of $17.73 and a 1-year high of $23.84.
Insider Activity
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (AMJ)
- Why Wall Street Loves These 3 Penny Stocks
- Carvana May Be Able To Reach Profitability This Year
- Low Volume Bunge Plunge Presents an Opportunity
- 3 Leading Dividend Stocks Expected To Grow Earnings
- Are Homebuilders Ready To Rally If Fed Rate Hikes Slow?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.