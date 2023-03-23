Keel Point LLC Has $926,000 Holdings in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ)

Keel Point LLC cut its stake in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ – Get Rating) by 33.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,578 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 21,641 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN were worth $926,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 0.5% during the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 95,642 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,919,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 3.2% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,041 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 51.6% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,734 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 4.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 14,668 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truepoint Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 1.7% during the third quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 39,574 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $794,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA AMJ opened at $21.31 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.14. JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN has a 1-year low of $17.73 and a 1-year high of $23.84.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 10,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.29, for a total transaction of $1,450,598.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 544,136 shares in the company, valued at $76,336,839.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 10,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.29, for a total transaction of $1,450,598.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 544,136 shares in the company, valued at $76,336,839.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Mellody L. Hobson bought 375 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $134.53 per share, for a total transaction of $50,448.75. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 22,040 shares in the company, valued at $2,965,041.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,887 shares of company stock worth $5,315,762.

