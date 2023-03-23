Keel Point LLC Increases Holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Keel Point LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Get Rating) by 50.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,698 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,591 shares during the quarter. Keel Point LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $922,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV increased its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 23.0% during the third quarter. Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV now owns 3,550,920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $280,097,000 after acquiring an additional 664,996 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 48.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,981,725 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $156,317,000 after acquiring an additional 649,302 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 15.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,124,760 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $95,987,000 after acquiring an additional 148,463 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,108,878 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $87,468,000 after acquiring an additional 10,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 3.9% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 977,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $83,449,000 after acquiring an additional 36,815 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VT opened at $88.47 on Thursday. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a twelve month low of $76.80 and a twelve month high of $103.48. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.43.

About Vanguard Total World Stock ETF

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

