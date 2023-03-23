Keel Point LLC Cuts Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Keel Point LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,462 shares of the company’s stock after selling 109 shares during the quarter. Keel Point LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $946,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IVV. Lcnb Corp increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 2,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC now owns 1,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Biechele Royce Advisors increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.4% in the third quarter. Biechele Royce Advisors now owns 616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 1,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 2,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of IVV stock opened at $395.49 on Thursday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $349.53 and a fifty-two week high of $464.05. The stock has a market cap of $295.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $402.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $392.06.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

