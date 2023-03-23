Auto Prop Reit (TSE:APR) Given Hold Rating at Desjardins

Desjardins reiterated their hold rating on shares of Auto Prop Reit (TSE:APR – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Desjardins also issued estimates for Auto Prop Reit’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.25 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.24 EPS.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.067 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ?. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th.

Automotive Properties REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust focused on owning and acquiring primarily income-producing automotive dealership properties located in Canada. The REIT's portfolio currently consists of 64 income-producing commercial properties and one development property, representing approximately 2.5 million square feet of gross leasable area, in metropolitan markets across British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario and Québec.

