Adirondack Trust Co. Grows Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Adirondack Trust Co. grew its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,926 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 111 shares during the quarter. Chevron accounts for 1.5% of Adirondack Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Adirondack Trust Co.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,858,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 87.9% during the 4th quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 527,121 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $94,613,000 after purchasing an additional 246,546 shares in the last quarter. Piershale Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at about $72,000. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Chevron by 37.3% during the fourth quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,939 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,605,000 after buying an additional 2,427 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Chevron by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 74,968 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,456,000 after buying an additional 12,081 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Chevron by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 47,219 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,475,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $206.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Chevron from $215.00 to $212.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 30th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Chevron from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Chevron from $204.00 to $199.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Chevron from $206.00 to $199.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $189.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

Chevron Trading Down 2.0 %

In other Chevron news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 19,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $3,343,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $674,390. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CVX opened at $156.07 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $297.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.16. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $132.54 and a 12 month high of $189.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company has a 50-day moving average of $167.93 and a 200-day moving average of $169.43.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The oil and gas company reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.16 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $56.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.97 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 23.52% and a net margin of 14.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.56 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 14.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.87%. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.42. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 15th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.04%.

Chevron announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, January 25th that permits the company to buyback $75.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the oil and gas company to buy up to 21.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Chevron Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

See Also

