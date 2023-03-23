Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Sells 133 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,736 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 133 shares during the quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $674,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Insight Inv LLC bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. 72.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NSC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Benchmark reduced their price target on Norfolk Southern from $280.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Citigroup upped their target price on Norfolk Southern from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Norfolk Southern from $261.00 to $266.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Norfolk Southern from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Norfolk Southern from $240.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $249.83.

Norfolk Southern Price Performance

Shares of NSC opened at $200.58 on Thursday. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 12-month low of $200.32 and a 12-month high of $291.55. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $232.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $235.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $45.69 billion, a PE ratio of 14.43, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.30.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The railroad operator reported $3.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.01. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 24.98% and a net margin of 25.66%. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.12 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Norfolk Southern Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 3rd were paid a $1.35 dividend. This is a boost from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.85%.

About Norfolk Southern

(Get Rating)

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company also transports overseas freight through several Atlantic and Gulf Coast ports. Its services include property leases and sales, wire line or pipeline and fiber optics projects, access property, managing private crossings, promoting businesses with signboards, and natural resource management.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.