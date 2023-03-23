Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Position Increased by Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 81,444 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,660 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $7,227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 260 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Westchester Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Westchester Capital Management Inc. now owns 260 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Saban Cheryl lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Saban Cheryl now owns 200 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gould Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 2,150.0% in the 3rd quarter. Gould Capital LLC now owns 315 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. 28.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Alphabet Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $104.22 on Thursday. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.45 and a 1 year high of $144.16. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 trillion, a PE ratio of 22.90, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.09.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.09). Alphabet had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 23.54%. The firm had revenue of $76.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.53 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

GOOG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $136.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $130.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $116.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $116.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $125.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.11.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In related news, insider John Kent Walker sold 11,313 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $1,131,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,197,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Alphabet news, insider John Kent Walker sold 11,313 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $1,131,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,197,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 37,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $3,750,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 144,740 shares in the company, valued at $14,474,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 74,245 shares of company stock worth $7,174,078. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Alphabet

(Get Rating)

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.