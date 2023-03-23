Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Buys 266,623 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 94.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 548,610 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 266,623 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up approximately 2.5% of Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $96,912,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Piershale Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. 67.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

NYSE:JNJ opened at $151.05 on Thursday. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $150.71 and a one year high of $186.69. The company has a market cap of $393.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $160.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $167.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.13. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 18.90% and a return on equity of 35.76%. The firm had revenue of $23.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.13 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st were paid a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.06%.

Insider Activity at Johnson & Johnson

In related news, insider James D. Swanson sold 1,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.66, for a total value of $164,248.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,215 shares in the company, valued at $1,425,191.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on JNJ. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $194.00 to $186.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 20th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $198.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $176.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.73.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and MedTech. The Consumer Health segment includes products focused on personal healthcare used in the Skin Health/Beauty, Over-the-Counter medicines, Baby Care, Oral Care, Women’s Health and Wound Care markets.

