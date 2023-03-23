Piershale Financial Group Inc. Purchases New Shares in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Piershale Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,220 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $108,000. Alphabet makes up approximately 0.1% of Piershale Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DC Investments Management LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the first quarter worth $115,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Alphabet in the first quarter worth $184,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 10.8% in the first quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 82 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. qPULA Trading Management LP bought a new stake in Alphabet in the first quarter worth $279,000. Finally, Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the second quarter worth $241,000. 28.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GOOG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 target price on Alphabet in a report on Friday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $118.00 target price on Alphabet in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $125.00 price target on Alphabet in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Alphabet from $122.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Alphabet from $116.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.11.

Alphabet stock opened at $104.22 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 trillion, a PE ratio of 22.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.38. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $83.45 and a one year high of $144.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $96.53 and a 200 day moving average of $96.61.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.09). Alphabet had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 23.54%. The company had revenue of $76.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total transaction of $1,992,719.25. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 76,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,872,965.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.24, for a total value of $33,911.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,008,412. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total value of $1,992,719.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,872,965.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 74,245 shares of company stock valued at $7,174,078. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

