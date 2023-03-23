Allworth Financial LP Has $2.17 Million Stock Holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 21,018 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,723 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $2,165,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DUK. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Duke Energy by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 17,382 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,790,000 after acquiring an additional 1,875 shares in the last quarter. Transform Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Duke Energy by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 6,054 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $624,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Duke Energy by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 4,326 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Duke Energy by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 24,589 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,532,000 after acquiring an additional 1,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MBL Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Duke Energy by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. MBL Wealth LLC now owns 3,225 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DUK has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Duke Energy from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Duke Energy from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Mizuho increased their target price on Duke Energy from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Duke Energy from $105.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Duke Energy in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.70.

Duke Energy Stock Down 1.9 %

NYSE DUK opened at $92.95 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $71.58 billion, a PE ratio of 28.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.42. Duke Energy Co. has a one year low of $83.76 and a one year high of $116.33. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $7.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.27 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.45% and a net margin of 9.11%. Duke Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Duke Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th were given a dividend of $1.005 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $4.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.32%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 121.08%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Duke Energy

In other Duke Energy news, SVP Louis E. Renjel sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.90, for a total value of $189,810.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $995,703.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities & Infrastructure and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

Featured Stories

