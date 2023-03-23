Allworth Financial LP Cuts Stock Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Allworth Financial LP trimmed its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,325 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 848 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $2,057,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $85,000. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 12,019 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,395,000 after acquiring an additional 1,474 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 9,163 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,911,000 after acquiring an additional 2,059 shares in the last quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,181 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,224,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 45.5% in the 4th quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,217 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $641,000 after buying an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. 72.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

NYSE LOW opened at $191.57 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $118.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $205.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $201.06. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $170.12 and a one year high of $227.95.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lowe’s Companies

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $22.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.71 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.63% and a negative return on equity of 82.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.78 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Donald Frieson sold 9,411 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.00, for a total transaction of $1,853,967.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,523,936. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LOW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $237.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $241.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $215.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $225.00.

About Lowe’s Companies

(Get Rating)

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

Featured Stories

