Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV) Shares Sold by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP trimmed its holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 77,946 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,094 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,669,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $84,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $91,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $84,000. Signature Securities Group Corporation purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $101,000. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $224,000.

Shares of NULV opened at $32.50 on Thursday. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $25.49 and a 12-month high of $30.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.72 and a beta of 0.94.

The Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (NULV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Large Cap Value index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap value stocks that score highly on environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. The fund is weighted using a multi-factor optimizer.

