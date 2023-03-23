Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Bought by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 21.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 32,472 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,639 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $2,336,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP grew its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 878.6% during the 3rd quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 548 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. 75.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Bristol-Myers Squibb

In other news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 240,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.65, for a total transaction of $17,916,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 236,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,625,163.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Ann Powell sold 11,183 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.69, for a total transaction of $835,258.27. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,721,081.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 240,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.65, for a total transaction of $17,916,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 236,104 shares in the company, valued at $17,625,163.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Price Performance

NYSE:BMY opened at $67.24 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $141.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is $70.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.89. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12-month low of $65.28 and a 12-month high of $81.43.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $11.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.20 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 13.71% and a return on equity of 51.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.83 EPS. Research analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 8.06 EPS for the current year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is currently 77.29%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BMY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Atlantic Securities upped their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Monday, March 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bristol-Myers Squibb currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.69.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

