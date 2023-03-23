NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Price Target Raised to $145.00

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Guggenheim from $135.00 to $145.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Guggenheim currently has a buy rating on the footwear maker’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on NKE. Cowen raised their target price on shares of NIKE from $114.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NIKE in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of NIKE from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of NIKE from $132.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of NIKE from $146.00 to $142.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $135.07.

Shares of NYSE:NKE opened at $119.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $185.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.66, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.10. NIKE has a 1-year low of $82.22 and a 1-year high of $139.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.69. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $123.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.26.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.24. NIKE had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 36.83%. The business had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that NIKE will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 3rd. NIKE’s payout ratio is currently 38.31%.

In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total transaction of $620,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,466,412. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Peter B. Henry purchased 557 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $125.45 per share, for a total transaction of $69,875.65. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $509,577.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total value of $620,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,466,412. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Accel Wealth Management boosted its position in NIKE by 80.6% in the fourth quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 224 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 164.8% during the 4th quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 241 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. lifted its holdings in NIKE by 821.1% in the 3rd quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 350 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in NIKE in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in NIKE in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. 63.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.

