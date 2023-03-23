NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Given New $160.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Jefferies Financial Group from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the footwear maker’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for NIKE’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.56 EPS and Q1 2024 earnings at $1.09 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of NIKE from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Barclays upgraded shares of NIKE from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of NIKE from $126.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of NIKE from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of NIKE from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NIKE currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $135.07.

Get NIKE alerts:

NIKE Stock Down 4.9 %

NYSE:NKE opened at $119.50 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $123.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.78. NIKE has a one year low of $82.22 and a one year high of $139.86. The company has a market cap of $185.29 billion, a PE ratio of 33.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.10.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.24. NIKE had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 36.83%. The business had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that NIKE will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.31%.

Insider Transactions at NIKE

In other news, Director Peter B. Henry bought 557 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $125.45 per share, for a total transaction of $69,875.65. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $509,577.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total value of $620,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,466,412. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter B. Henry bought 557 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $125.45 per share, with a total value of $69,875.65. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,062 shares in the company, valued at $509,577.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of NIKE

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NKE. Accel Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 80.6% in the 4th quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 224 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 164.8% in the 4th quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 241 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 821.1% in the 3rd quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 350 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors own 63.20% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.