NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Price Target Raised to $112.00 at Piper Sandler

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Piper Sandler from $105.00 to $112.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the footwear maker’s stock.
Several other research firms have also commented on NKE. Cowen lifted their price target on NIKE from $131.00 to $141.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. KGI Securities upgraded NIKE from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $151.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, OTR Global upgraded shares of NIKE from a mixed rating to a positive rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $135.07.
NIKE Stock Performance
Shares of NIKE stock opened at $119.50 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $123.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.26. The company has a market cap of $185.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.66, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.69. NIKE has a one year low of $82.22 and a one year high of $139.86.
NIKE Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 3rd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.31%.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other NIKE news, Director Peter B. Henry bought 557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $125.45 per share, for a total transaction of $69,875.65. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,062 shares in the company, valued at $509,577.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total transaction of $620,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at $7,466,412. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter B. Henry bought 557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $125.45 per share, with a total value of $69,875.65. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $509,577.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On NIKE
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in NIKE in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,839,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in NIKE by 138.2% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 11,233 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after buying an additional 6,518 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in NIKE by 13.3% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,588 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new stake in NIKE in the first quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in NIKE by 9.8% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 433,950 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $58,392,000 after buying an additional 38,903 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.20% of the company’s stock.
About NIKE
NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.
